Stoke snap up Haugaard

Stoke City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard from FC Midtjylland for an undisclosed fee.

A former Danish youth international, Haugaard has signed a three-year contract at the Britannia Stadium and appears likely to serve as back-up to Asmir Begovic - providing the Bosnia-Herzegovina stopper remains at Stoke amid speculation over his future - and Jack Butland.

Haugaard is eager to follow the example of veteran ex-Denmark keeper Thomas Sorensen, whose seven-season stay at Stoke has come to an end.

The 23-year-old told Stoke's official website: "Thomas has had a fantastic career, at both domestic and international level, and of course if I could make the same impact in the game as he has then I would be absolutely delighted.

"I know he is fondly remembered by the Stoke City supporters and hopefully I can enjoy similar success to him."