Stones benefited from Moyes' Everton exit, says Duffy

David Moyes' Everton exit was the best thing to happen to John Stones' career, according to his former team-mate Shane Duffy.

The two were at Goodison Park together, with Republic of Ireland international Duffy initially ahead of the now Manchester City man in the pecking order.

However, former Barnsley defender Stones soon won a place in Roberto Martinez's team after Moyes left for Manchester United and he has gone on to become an England regular.

"I got on well with him [Stones]," Brighton and Hove Albion's Duffy told the Argus. "He signed and we played a lot in the reserves together.

"You could tell straight away he was a very good player. The best thing for him probably was Moyes leaving. He developed under Martinez into the kind of player he has become, played him at right-back. Moyes wanted more of a defender.

"That's one of the reasons I had to leave. He was that good and he was obviously ahead of me. There are no hard feelings about that. I hope he goes on to do well."