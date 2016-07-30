Stones' professionalism praised amid City reports

Everton assistant boss Erwin Koeman has praised John Stones' professionalism as the uncertainty over the defender's club future continues.

Manchester City are reportedly reluctant to meet Everton's £50million valuation of the England international, but Koeman is adamant that the 22-year-old has been unaffected by the drawn-out battle to secure his services.

"John is very positive," he said.

"Of course we know the rumours. John is very positive in training, he does his job, so that’s great.

"It's very simple - he is a member of Everton. Top professionals don't show anything - they do their job. They are professional and he is."

Everton included Stones in their squad for this weekend's pre-season Dresden Cup tournament where he started their opening game against Dynamo Dresden and was used off the bench in Saturday's clash with Real Betis.

The Betis game, which the Merseyside outfit eventually lost on penalties, also saw Romelu Lukaku make his first appearance since being handed an extended break in the wake of his exertions for Belgium at Euro 2016.

The 23-year-old, who has been strongly linked with a return to former club Chelsea, completed an hour in the 1-1 draw against the LaLiga side.