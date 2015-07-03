Storari exits Juve for Cagliari
Experienced goalkeeper Marco Storari has decided to end his five-year stay with Italian champions Juventus by joining Cagliari.
Cagliari have completed the signing of veteran Juventus goalkeeper Marco Storari on a two-year-deal.
The 38-year-old moved to Turin in June 2010, but has largely played second fiddle to first-choice Gianluigi Buffon and made just five Serie A appearances last season.
Storari has now moved to Cagliari, who were relegated from Serie A last season, on a deal until 2017.
A statement from Cagliari read: "Cagliari announces that it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Marco Storari.
"The agreement with the keeper will last for two years and a medical will take place in Cagliari next week."
