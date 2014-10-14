Strachan content with a point away in Poland

The hosts took a 12th-minute lead in an enthralling encounter through Krzysztof Maczynski before goals from Shaun Maloney and Steven Naismith flipped the script.

Poland did eventually secure a share of the spoils, Arkadiusz Milik levelling in the 76th minute, soon after Wojciech Szczesny had superbly denied Maloney a second.

Strachan gleaned plenty of positives from the result, although part of him was left wondering what might have been.

He told Sky Sports: "We are pleased with a lot of what we did. We dealt with going 1-0 down and were brave enough to come and play with a lot of forwards.

"A draw was the right result. We were 2-1 up and Szczesny made a great save from Shaun.

"We are pleased with a lot of things and in some ways disappointed with just the one point. But we could have lost it too."

Scotland have now collected four points from three games and sit level with world champions Germany in Group D, three points behind Poland and the Republic of Ireland.