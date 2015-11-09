Stramaccioni appointed Panathinaikos coach

Andrea Stramaccioni will begin his reign as Panathinaikos coach against rivals Olympiacos after being appointed as Giannis Anastasiou's successor.

The former Udinese and Inter boss takes over from Anastasiou, who left the club by mutual consent last week, signing an 18-month deal in Athens.

Stramaccioni, 39, takes over a side second in the Greek Super League, having coached Inter and Udinese for a season each following a playing career cut short by a serious knee injury.

Panathinaikos sit eight points behind leaders and defending champions Olympiacos ahead of the sides' clash following the international break.

The league's top two meet for the 'Derby of the Eternal Enemies' at the Stadio Apostolos Nikolaidis on November 21.