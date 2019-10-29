Striker Bayo a doubt for Celtic’s clash with St Mirren

Striker Bayo will have a scan on a knock and is a major doubt for Celtic’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Mirren at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Ryan Christie returns from a two-match domestic ban but Tom Rogic has inflammation around the knee and will be monitored. Christopher Jullien has trained after illness while Olivier Ntcham (ankle) is also back in training.

Leigh Griffiths and Mikey Johnston are set to return to training on Thursday while Jozo Simunovic (knee) remains out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

St Mirren expect to have Gary McKenzie back after the defender missed the defeat by Kilmarnock.

Loan player Calum Waters also returns after being forced to sit out the game against his parent club.

Tony Andreu and Paul McGinn are expected to brush off knocks they picked up at Rugby Park while Cody Cooke is pushing for a comeback after a knee injury.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Elhamed, Ajer, Bolingoli, Jullien, Taylor, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Christie, Hayes, Morgan, Bayo, Elyounoussi, Gordon.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Broadfoot, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, McAllister, Cooke, Lyness.