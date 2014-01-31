Striker Doyle completes QPR move from Wolves

Doyle has made 23 League One appearances for Wolves this season, but after the arrival of Leon Clarke he has been allowed to make the move to Loftus Road as a direct replacement for the injured Charlie Austin.

The 30-year-old will be eligible to make his debut in Saturday's clash with promotion rivals Burnley.

The Republic of Ireland international has only three goals in England's third tier this season, but remains confident he can help the club's push for the Premier League.

"It was all agreed pretty quickly," he told QPR's official website. "I jumped at the chance to come here to be honest. The club's in a great position for a tilt at promotion and I can't wait to be part of it.

"It was a massive draw to know I'll be part of a promotion push and obviously the manager played a huge role in my decision to come here as well."

Manager Harry Redknapp was delighted to have completed the deal for Doyle and hopes he can make an immediate impact.

"I like Kevin, he's a good pro and a good lad who needs to get his career up and running again," he said. "This is a great opportunity for him. He'll be a key addition to the squad."

On a busy day for QPR it was also announced the midfielder Samba Diakite will join Championship rivals Watford on loan until the end of the season.

Another Championship player on the move is Martyn Waghorn, the Leicester City striker set for another loan spell after completing a deal with Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.