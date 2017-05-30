Strootman always knew he would extend Roma contract

Kevin Strootman said he decided a "long time ago" that he would sign a new deal with Roma after extending his contract in the Italian capital.

Roma received a boost on Monday when Strootman signed a new five-year contract to tie him to the Serie A runners-up until 2022.

There was speculation Strootman could leave the Stadio Olimpico but the 27-year-old Dutch midfielder is now keen to repay the faith, having been plagued by injuries.

"I'm happy here and I really like the city, the team, the football and Italy overall," Strootman told Roma's official website.

"There were some rumours in the press, but I have a good relationship with the directors and we were often in contact. I knew a long time ago I'd be staying here."

It was a welcome return to form for Strootman this season after making 33 Serie A appearances.

Strootman had been restricted to only 11 matches over the previous two campaigns due to serious knee injuries.

Asked if his love for Roma grew during his injury woes, Strootman added: "Definitely. It was the first time I had to deal with such a massive injury; I didn't play for two years. They all stood by me here, including the medical staff and everybody who works at the club.

"This is special and it's part of the reason I want to stay. I'm also staying at Roma because I want to win here, because everyone has told me that if I win something in this city it will be fantastic. I will do everything to lift a trophy here."