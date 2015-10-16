Strootman going nowhere - Roma president Pallotta

Roma president James Pallotta insists Kevin Strootman will not be sold, despite his ongoing injuries.

Strootman faces a battle to return before the end of the Serie A campaign after undergoing knee surgery for the third time in a little over a year.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international broke down in January, having injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee before the 2014 World Cup, but hoped to play a part for Roma this season.

Strootman, however, remains a key member for Roma, according to Pallotta.

"No question that Kevin would still be a player of the team if he was fit," Pallotta said during a live Q&A on Roma's official Facebook page.

"I have never had a discussion regarding Kevin leaving. In fact, we extended his contract as a sign of how we feel about him.

"In numerous discussions with Kevin, the only thing he continually repeats to me is, 'How much Roma has done for him and he hasn't been able to do the same for Roma'. Every time I answer him and tell him that's a stupid statement.

"Every day he is part of Roma on and off the field, he does something for Roma."