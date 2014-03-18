Strootman surgery 'a complete success'

The Netherlands midfielder tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the 1-0 defeat to Napoli earlier this month, an injury that means he will miss the remainder of the Serie A season.

The injury has came as a huge blow to Roma, while the player himself now looks almost certain to miss the FIFA World Cup later this year.

There was, however, some positive news on Tuesday with the club revealing in a statement on their official website: "This morning Kevin Strootman underwent surgery on his left knee at the AMC hospital in Amsterdam.

"The surgery, performed by Professor Van Dijk, Professor Kerkhoff and Dr Heijboer, and in the presence of Roma's head of medical staff Dr Colautti, lasted approximately two hours and was a complete success.

"During the operation a reconstruction of Strootman's anterior cruciate ligament was carried out, and injuries to the medial and lateral meniscus were treated.

"The player will begin his rehabilitation therapy within the next few days in Amsterdam."