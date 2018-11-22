Struggling Burnley appoint Rigg as technical director

Mike Rigg has been named Burnley's new technical director.

The Premier League side, winless in five games and 15th in the table, confirmed Rigg's appointment on Thursday.

Rigg, head of player acquisition at Manchester City at the time they signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and David Silva, starts work next month.

The 49-year-old will report directly to club chairman Mike Garlick and manager Sean Dyche has welcomed Rigg's appointment.

"I have mentioned over the past couple of years how important it is to grow all areas of the club, and recruitment structuring and how we want to go forward, is an important part of that," Dyche told the club's website.

"I think at the end of a good process for the club, involving myself and the chairman, amongst others, we have found someone who can help the club to grow. By bringing in Mike, I think it's a great opportunity for him to stamp his side on the way that we work.

"Within the role it's not just recruitment, but that's a big part of it, and with Mike's background, both here and abroad, in searching for the right players for Burnley football club, I think that experience will be needed and used wisely, and that's what we'll look to Mike to add to what we already do."

Rigg: “I've worked for over 30 years in football, starting out as a community officer, and been lucky to work with national associations and club sides.“I feel I have an excellent understanding of all areas and how things have to fit together to be successful." November 22, 2018

Rigg has also worked as head of talent identification at the Football Association and was chief footballing officer at Fulham.

"I am delighted and absolutely honoured to be asked to come and join the club," Rigg said. "I have worked for over 30 years in football, starting out as a community officer, which was a terrific grounding, and have been lucky to work with national associations and club sides.

"I feel I have an excellent understanding of all areas and how things have to fit together to be successful. What Burnley has achieved over the past few years is absolutely phenomenal and I hope I can do everything possible to support Sean and try and strengthen the club's position moving forwards."