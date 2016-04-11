Struggling Getafe sack Escriba

Getafe have sacked head coach Fran Escriba with just six matches of the Liga season remaining.

The club confirmed the decision following a lengthy meeting between president Angel Torres and the players and coaching staff at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

"Today, Fran Escriba has ceased to be the coach of Getafe CF," their brief statement read.

"We at the club thank him for his work and wish him luck in the future."

The club have not yet commented on a search for a replacement.

Getafe's 2-0 loss to Villarreal on Sunday left them second from bottom in La Liga, with just two points taken from a possible 36 since their last win against Espanyol on January 17.

The 50-year-old is the 10th coach to lose their job in Spain's top flight this season.