Struggling Sydney turn to young gun Gligor

Farina's men are winless in their past five matches and now sit one point outside of the top six through 15 rounds.

The Sky Blues have also failed to score a goal in their past two outings and the coach is planning to ring the changes against the Victory in a bid to spark their faltering attack.

"There might be two or three changes but I'll make that final decision after the last training session tomorrow," Farina said on Friday.

"I think we've got to be pretty mobile in the middle of the park, young Hagi will most probably come back in but as I said we'll wait and see how the troops pull up after tomorrow."

"We're not scoring enough at the moment, I think it's simple.

"The game last week (against the Mariners) it was a bit of a stalemate if you like but we had some chances ... it's certainly an area we've got to focus on because you sometimes don't get a lot of chances in games."

The Victory are coming off a nightmare 5-0 loss to the Wellington Phoenix but Farina is expecting a desperate performance from the hosts at Etihad Stadium.

He is unsure what role new signing Tom Rogic will play for the Victory after signing a loan deal from Scottish Premier League club Celtic but remains wary of the 21-year-old Socceroo.

"Whether he starts I'm not sure, possibly but he'll play at some stage if not from the beginning," Farina said.

"He's a good player and obviously he's a danger."

Meanwhile, Farina says he hasn't discussed signing veteran Eddy Bosnar despite allowing the centre-back to train with his squad this week.

The 33-year-old is in Sydney after a stint with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F.

Brett Emerton's recent retirement means the Sky Blues could potentially bolster their roster but Farina says Bosnar is not currently on his radar.

"I wouldn't call him a trialist to be honest," he told Fox Sports.

"Eddy's asked if he can train with us for a week. I've got a lot of time for him as a player and glad to get him down and have look at him and let him have a look at us.

"At this stage he's just training with us and it's as simple as that. It's good for him, it keeps him ticking over.

"Talking of signing is not even something that's been discussed."

"He'll just join in training. Next week is very short turn around I think we play Friday back in Melbourne so there'll be four or five sessions but nothing particularly planned with him."