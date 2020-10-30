Stuart Kettlewell swaps analysis for ball work to rediscover Ross County’s form

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell has gone “old school” in a bid to rediscover their confidence and form.

Kettlewell ditched the usual detailed analysis of last weekend’s 4-0 defeat by Motherwell.

The County boss wanted his players to spend the week with the ball at their feet ahead of Saturday’s visit to face Dundee United instead of going over the disappointing loss.

Kettlewell said: “I have chosen not to analyse the game as much as I would normally do. It’s just a wee change of approach from myself.

“I think the players know where they came up short, they know the four individual errors that led to the goals.

“So from my point of view it’s about breeding confidence and getting us back in possession of the ball, and getting us feeling good about ourselves.

“A little bit old school in the approach on the training field but sometimes that slight mix-up can have an effect on your players and I hope it does this week.”

Kettlewell has also encouraged his attacking players to reacquaint themselves with the feeling of the ball hitting the back of the net after going four Scottish Premiership matches without a goal.

The County boss added: “I would be more concerned if we weren’t creating chances, we definitely have created chances.

“I break it down to getting these guys hitting the back of the net and trying to instil a bit of extra confidence.

“We will look to create these chances again on Saturday and we will put our full trust in them.

“Get out on the pitch, get them in front of goal and start recreating these opportunities again.

“I always speak to players about getting their percentages up – hitting the target and working the goalkeeper – and from that you will start scoring goals again.”