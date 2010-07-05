Stubborn coaches need not apply for Japan job

Japan got it half right with the poetry-writing Takeshi Okada, who led the Blue Samurai to the last 16 of the World Cup in South Africa and is set to be replaced in August.

"The next coach should have his own philosophy and not be stubborn," Japan Football Association (JFA) president Motoaki Inukai told reporters on Monday.

"He must be good at handling the media and have charisma. We won't be simply looking for a big name."

Former Argentina coaches Marcelo Bielsa and Jose Pekerman have been linked with the Japan job since Okada's side exited the World Cup after a penalty shootout defeat by Paraguay.

Okada had an often frosty relationship with the Japanese media after a string of abject performances in their World Cup build-up which tested the patience of Inukai.

Okada's promise that his Japan side would be like "swarming flies" in South Africa also went down badly, with Inukai sniffing "he could at least have said 'wasps'!"

