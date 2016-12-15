Sturaro signs new five-year Juve deal
First Daniele Rugani, now Stefano Sturaro. Juventus have tied down their second player in as many days on a fresh five-year contract.
Stefano Sturaro has become the second Juventus player in as many days to commit his long-term future to the Serie A champions.
On Wednesday, defender Daniele Rugani signed a new-five year deal, and Sturaro has followed suit 24 hours later.
The midfielder joined Juve from Geona in 2014, before spending most of the 2014-15 campaign back on loan at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
He was recalled in February 2015, and made 19 Serie A appearances last season - scoring once - as Juve romped to a fifth consecutive Scudetto.
This season, he has made 13 outings in all competitions, but is yet to find the net.
