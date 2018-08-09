Sturm Graz apologise after assistant referee hit by cup during Europa League tie
Assistant referee Fredrik Klyver had to be replaced after he was hit by a cup during Sturm Graz's Europa League defeat to AEK Larnaca.
Sturm Graz issued an apology after the assistant referee sustained a cut to the head in their Europa League tie against AEK Larnaca.
Fredrik Klyver appeared to be struck by a cup thrown from the crowd during Thursday's tie at Merkur Arena, leading to a long delay as he received treatment.
The teams were taken off the field by referee Mohammed Al-Hakim and, when they emerged, Klyver had been replaced by the fourth official.
"This behaviour of a fan in today's Europa League game is by no means acceptable," said a Sturm Graz statement released after the match.
"This damages the reputation of football and us as a club. We always try to see football as a positive celebration and to tackle these things exactly.
"Fair play is our top priority. We are sorry that today we have disappointed many football fans."
Sturm Graz lost the game 2-0 to goals from Joan Truyols and Ivan Trickovski, while they had Stefan Hierlander sent off in the 94th minute.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.