Sturridge to be given 'every chance' to get fit
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says striker Daniel Sturridge will be given every opportunity to get fit for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final clash with Aston Villa.
The England international has had an injury-disrupted season, making just seven Premier League starts so far.
After playing 85 minutes as Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers in their quarter-final replay on April 8, Sturridge was forced to sit out Monday's league win against Newcastle United with a hip problem.
Sturridge was reported to have missed training with the issue on Thursday, but Rodgers has not given up hope of fielding the forward at Wembley.
"We will give him every possibility to be fit for the game," said Rodgers.
Liverpool are looking to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.