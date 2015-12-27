Sturridge 'good to go' for Liverpool

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge insists he is ready for a return from his hamstring injury in a boost to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The injury-prone England international has been sidelined since suffering the injury in his side's 2-0 loss at Newcastle United on December 6.

With Divock Origi set for a spell on the sidelines, Sturridge's return comes at a good time for Klopp.

"Perfect gift for Christmas from the boys getting a win," he tweeted.

"On a sidenote I'm back training and good to go!!"

Origi hurt his hamstring in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, with replacement Christian Benteke netting the game's only goal.

Liverpool visit Sunderland on Wednesday.