Sturridge 'good to go' for Liverpool
As Divock Origi hurt his hamstring, Liverpool received some good news with Daniel Sturridge close to a return.
Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge insists he is ready for a return from his hamstring injury in a boost to manager Jurgen Klopp.
The injury-prone England international has been sidelined since suffering the injury in his side's 2-0 loss at Newcastle United on December 6.
With Divock Origi set for a spell on the sidelines, Sturridge's return comes at a good time for Klopp.
"Perfect gift for Christmas from the boys getting a win," he tweeted.
"On a sidenote I'm back training and good to go!!"
Origi hurt his hamstring in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, with replacement Christian Benteke netting the game's only goal.
Liverpool visit Sunderland on Wednesday.
