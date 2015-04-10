Sturridge hopeful of Sterling Anfield stay

Sterling has been at the centre of protracted contract negotiations to improve his terms with the Merseyside club and caused anger among some supporters when he conducted an interview with the BBC, during which he dismissed accusations that he was a "money grabber".

There was further evidence of continued ill-feeling when Sterling was heckled by Liverpool fans as he launched Liverpool’s 2015/16 kit alongside Sturridge, Simon Mignolet and Martin Skrtel on Friday.

Nevertheless, Sturridge is hopeful the situation can be resolved and stated the importance of the 20-year-old Sterling playing regular football at this stage of his career.

"I don't know what Raheem wants to do but it's just important to be able to play regularly,” he said.

"As long as he's playing regularly then he'll be happy. I don't think it's anything to do with anything other than that and I hope that he'll stay at the club.

"I think it's important, regardless of who you are, that you're able to show what you can do, not just for Raheem, but for any young player.

"It's important to play games and gain experience, so whatever decision he makes, I'm behind him 100 per cent."