Sturridge: I am fit and ready

Daniel Sturridge is preparing for a return to action after declaring himself "fit and ready" for a Liverpool comeback.

The forward has missed his team's past seven matches after suffering a knee injury, but returned to full training on Tuesday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to bring the England international into his starting line-up at the first chance against Manchester City on Saturday but Sturridge is optimistic about leading the Liverpool attack.

"I’m fit and ready to go and it’s going to be a great time for me," Sturridge said.

"It’s been great under the new manager. I’ve been back training for the past couple of days and I was training when he first arrived.

"It’s an exciting time to be at the club and I’m enjoying working with him and the style of football. It’s important for us to understand what he wants us to do. "

Liverpool are 10th in the Premier League, seven points off the top four, but Sturridge is positive about recent performances.

"I was on the outside but it was great to see the boys win at Chelsea," he said.

"We had a disappointing result last time out against [Crystal] Palace but it’s important to move on.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world in terms of competitiveness. There are teams up there this season you wouldn’t have expected.

"It’s up for grabs this season, there isn’t a real favourite. It will come down to who can be the most consistent."