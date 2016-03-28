Sturridge is one of the world's best, says Rush

Daniel Sturridge is one of the world's best players and Liverpool would be wrong to sell him, according to the club's record goalscorer Ian Rush.

The England striker, 26, has had a miserable spell with injury problems and has started only 12 Premier League matches over the last two seasons.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were recently linked with making a big-money move for Sturridge, but Rush does think Liverpool would be wise to allow such a talented player to depart.

"Sturridge is one of the best players in the world," Rush told the Metro.

"If you look when Sturridge plays and the goals he scores, he has been fantastic.

"But you have just got to keep him fit. He has got the Euros coming up so he has got a chance between now and the end of the season to prove himself again."

Another Liverpool striker linked with an Anfield exit is Christian Benteke.

The 25-year-old has only netted one league goal in 2016, but he is another who Rush thinks could turn the situation around.

"With Benteke, I think he is short of confidence," added the former Wales striker.

"I was happy when Liverpool signed Benteke. Two years ago, he was ahead of Romelu Lukaku and Divock Origi in the national team.

"He has got ability but he is obviously just frustrated because he is not playing week in, week out.

"It is difficult if you are not playing every week to get yourself match fit. He just needs to score goals.

"He will get his chance and, when he does, he has got to take it. If you are scoring goals, it is hard for a manager to leave you out."