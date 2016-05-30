Sturridge resumes England training

England coach Roy Hodgson has received some encouraging news on the injury front as Daniel Sturridge has resumed squad training after shaking off a calf issue.

The Liverpool forward spent the majority of last week in the gym as he recovered from the injury and missed the 2-1 win over Australia last Friday as a result.

Sturridge returned to the training pitch on Monday, though, as he aims to prove his fitness ahead of Euro 2016.

Hodgson still has to cut two names from his initial 26-man squad before Tuesday's deadline, with Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph already dropped due to a groin injury.

The England boss stated on Friday that Sturridge's calf injury would not be a reason to leave him out if he was able to train on Monday.

Sturridge, 26, was one of five strikers on Hodgson's provisional squad list alongside Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.