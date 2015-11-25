Sturridge set for Liverpool comeback

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested Daniel Sturridge could make his long-awaited comeback in Thursday's Europa League game against Bordeaux at Anfield.

Sturridge has not yet featured for Klopp since the German's arrival at Anfield due to a knee injury, but was named among the substitutes for Saturday's stunning 4-1 win at Manchester City.

And, speaking in his pre-Bordeaux media conference, Klopp indicated that the England striker may play against Willy Sagnol's side.

"The best news at the moment is that Daniel is getting closer, closer and closer," Klopp said.

"He has now trained seven or eight times in a row - the longest period since I have been here - and, of course, that will help him. And it will help us because we have another option. He is closer. He has had another three or four important sessions since last Saturday - each session is very important.

"My decision [on whether he will play against Bordeaux], you will see on Thursday. He is closer and that is very, very good, but the most important thing in these [coming] weeks is that he can train without problems.

"Everybody knows he has very often had different [injury] problems, so we have to try to bring him into a situation where he is more robust. But if we have to field him in a good moment for a few minutes or more, then we will see in the game."

Christian Benteke is also raring to go after overcoming his recent injury worries, but Martin Skrtel could miss Thursday's match against Bordeaux due to illness.

Klopp added: "Benteke is in very good shape, which is very important for us. When I came here he was injured, but now he has had many, many [training] sessions with the team and the Belgian national team.

"We are in a good position at the moment, but in football you can solve one problem and then the next second you have another one.

"Skrtel is a little bit ill. Mamadou Sakho is in a good way, but not ready for tomorrow, so we might need to have a new idea [in defence] and we will see how we handle this."