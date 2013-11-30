Sturridge to undergo tests on ankle injury

The 24-year-old picked up the knock on Friday as Brendan Rodgers' side finished their preparations ahead of Sunday's trip to Hull City.

Sturridge is the top-scoring English striker in the Premier League this season with nine goals, only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has more.

He has struggled with injuries though, having damaged ankle ligaments at the end of last season and recently struggling with a persistent thigh strain.

Liverpool confirmed that he had damaged his ankle on Friday, and revealed he would undergo tests, putting his involvement in Sunday's clash at the KC Stadium into doubt.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Daniel Sturridge will be assessed by the club's medical staff today after the striker rolled his ankle in training," a statement read on the club's official website.

"Sturridge returned to training at Melwood this week; however, he sustained an ankle sprain which will require further assessment."