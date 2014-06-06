Stuttgart swoop for Nuremberg's Ginczek
Stuttgart have completed the signing of 23-year-old striker Daniel Ginczek from Nuremberg on a four-year deal.
Following their relegation from the Bundesliga, Nuremberg have lost a host of players including Makoto Hasebe and Markus Feulner.
Former Borussia Dortmund frontman Ginczek is the latest to join the exodus, and he will link up with former Nuremberg team-mate Adam Hlousek - snapped up by Stuttgart earlier this week - again.
In a season where he struggled with injuries, Ginczek made just 18 appearances in all competitions last term and found the net four times.
Ginczek is confident he can prove a hit at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, telling the club's official website: "I was having a good time in Nuremberg up until my injury but I wanted to continue playing in the Bundesliga.
"I now look forward to Stuttgart and the fans there. The club has a great tradition and ... for me it is the next step in my development."
The Germany Under-21 international enjoyed his most successful goalscoring season with St. Pauli in the second tier in 2012-13, but Stuttgart's sporting director Fredi Bobic feels he can continue to improve.
"Daniel is a striker who is a very good fit for us, he is 23-years-old and has enormous potential," said Bobic.
"He's big, strong, fast and has proven his goal threat. All that exactly meets our needs."
