Suarez '100 per cent' fit for England clash
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez insists he is 100 per cent recovered from a knee injury and is ready to face England on Thursday.
Suarez, who underwent knee cartilage surgery last month, was reduced to the role of spectator as he was left on the bench in Uruguay's surprise 3-1 defeat to Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup opener at the wekeend.
Oscar Tabarez's men face England in Sao Paulo in a game between two Group D teams looking to bounce back from losses following England's 2-1 reverse to Italy.
And Liverpool man Suarez - scorer of 11 goals during Uruguay's qualification campaign - is adamant he is ready to help his country keep their hopes of progression to the last 16 alive.
"I'm 100 per cent, otherwise I wouldn’t be here," Suarez said
"I knew it would be difficult (to be ready for) the first game, but if the proper time was left then I was going to be 100 per cent afterwards. I've done everything I had to do.
"I'm training today (Monday) with the team and I feel in good condition.
"I never lost the joy and the desire. I never thought I would miss the World Cup."
