Suarez and Pantelic hit hat-tricks in Ajax rout

Twente, 2-0 winners against Heerenveen on Saturday, top the standings with 80 points with three matches remaining.

Second-placed Ajax are on 76, while third-placed PSV Eindhoven fell further behind on 73 points after they were held to a goalless draw by Feyenoord.

Suarez opened the goal spree by curling in a free-kick around the wall in the fifth minute and doubled the lead four minutes later from the penalty spot.

Pantelic made it 3-0 in the 12th minute and from then on there looked to be only one winner. While Suarez completed his hat-trick in the 42nd minute, Pantelic scored twice in the second half to chalk up his hat-trick.

Urby Emanuelson also found the net.

At the other end of the table ADO Den Haag climbed out of the relegation zone after a 2-0 win at Utrecht, Danny Buijs and Wesley Verhoek scoring the first-half goals.

They moved one point clear of the relegation zone with 27 points.

