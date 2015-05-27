Suarez back in training ahead of Copa final

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has returned to full team training following a hamstring complaint, raising hopes he could feature in the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

The Uruguayan was withdrawn at half-time in the second leg of Barca's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Suarez subsequently missed La Liga clashes against Atletico Madrid and Deportivo la Coruna, with doubts as to his availability for Saturday's Copa final against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou.

However, the former Liverpool forward was among a full complement of players involved in training on Wednesday.

"After having a day off on Tuesday, Barca trained on Wednesday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on the Tito Vilanova field," the club stated on their official website.

"With the cup final against Athletic Bilbao the main priority, the full team was present, including Luis Suarez, who has yet to be given full medical clearance."