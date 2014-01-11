Suarez believes his behaviour has improved

The Uruguay international has returned from a 10-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in fine form, leading the English Premier League goal-scoring charts with 20.



Suarez has been banned for biting and racial abuse during his time in England, as well as accused of diving.



But the 26-year-old striker said he was improving his attitude after developing an image he felt was not him.



Suarez told ESPN: "My temperament, attitude, desire and hunger when I am on the pitch has always been like this and will continue to be this way, I now know I have to control it more.



"An example of this was about two weeks ago when I had an open shot at goal and hit the post and it rebounded close to my hand and I was about to go for it and then I stopped.



"If the same thing had happened two months ago I would have gone for it. These things stay with me but I tell you I am changing.



"I am improving my attitude on the pitch because I know I was wrong in the past and I was creating an image of myself I know wasn't me."