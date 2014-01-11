Suarez believes his behaviour has improved
Liverpool star Luis Suarez believes he is learning to control the instincts, which have landed him in trouble in the past.
The Uruguay international has returned from a 10-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in fine form, leading the English Premier League goal-scoring charts with 20.
Suarez has been banned for biting and racial abuse during his time in England, as well as accused of diving.
But the 26-year-old striker said he was improving his attitude after developing an image he felt was not him.
Suarez told ESPN: "My temperament, attitude, desire and hunger when I am on the pitch has always been like this and will continue to be this way, I now know I have to control it more.
"An example of this was about two weeks ago when I had an open shot at goal and hit the post and it rebounded close to my hand and I was about to go for it and then I stopped.
"If the same thing had happened two months ago I would have gone for it. These things stay with me but I tell you I am changing.
"I am improving my attitude on the pitch because I know I was wrong in the past and I was creating an image of myself I know wasn't me."
