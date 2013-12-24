Suarez can get even better, Lucas warns

Suarez has been in unstoppable form since returning from suspension, scoring 19 goals in just 12 league appearances to help lift Liverpool to the top of the table for Christmas.

The Uruguay international has set a new Premier League record in December, becoming the first player to score 10 goals in a calendar month since the division's inception in 1992.

Those strikes have come in just four games, with Suarez seemingly relishing the added responsibility of captaining Brendan Rodgers' side in the absence of the injured Steven Gerrard.



England skipper Gerrard labelled Suarez "the best player in the world" on current form after watching the 26-year-old score twice in Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Tottenham on December 15, while Lucas feels his team-mate has established himself as the leading star in the English top flight.



But even though Brazilian Lucas believes the striker can already be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he also reckons there is still more to come from his fellow South American.

"Suarez has done very well," he told Perform.

"After being suspended for the first five games of the season, in 12 games he has scored 19 goals if I am not wrong.

"(This) is at the level of Ronaldo and Messi ... I believe he is now among the top five in the world for everything he has done this season.

"He is a player who improves every day. He had some problems in the past but he learned and now he is much quieter, without losing that aggressiveness on the field.

"That's good, because he can play even better."