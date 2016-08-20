Suarez champions 'beast' Messi

Luis Suarez lauded Lionel Messi as a "beast" and the "best in the world" after the pair combined to devastating effect in Barcelona's 6-2 hammering of Real Betis on Saturday.

Barca made light work of Gus Poyet's men at Camp Nou as the reigning champions got their 2016-17 campaign off to a terrific start, with Suarez netting a hat-trick and Messi scoring two of his own.

Despite it being Suarez who scored a treble, the Uruguayan was left praising Messi, who enjoyed a sensational performance and also set up Suarez for one of his goals.

"Leo has started like a beast and is the best player in the world. All you can do is surrender to his feet and enjoy him," he told reporters.

Suarez commented that it was important for Barca to get off to as strong a start as possible as favourites to lift the trophy again, while he was happy to impress on an individual level.

"Barcelona is always the favourite and one of the candidates to win the league," he added. "Always there are three or four teams fighting for it. We have to show fight because we are the holders.

"We had to start strong at home, it is always important. Obviously on an individual level I like the satisfaction of being able to help the team, that's what is essential."