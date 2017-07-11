Suarez completes lucrative CSL move

Mario Suarez has left Watford to join Chinese Super League (CSL) side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.

The Spaniard moved to Vicarage Road from Fiorentina in January 2016, but made just 17 appearances for the club and spent last season on loan at LaLiga side Valencia.

New Watford head coach Marco Silva has allowed the 30-year-old to move to the CSL, with Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng sitting 11th in the table.

Suarez will link up with former Rangers, Everton and Hull City striker Nikica Jelavic, who has scored nine goals in this season's CSL, as well as Australia international defender Ryan McGowan.

The CSL transfer window is due to close on July 14.