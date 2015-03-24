Suarez confident Neymar will win Ballon d'Or

The Uruguayan was the matchwinner in Sunday's 2-1 victory at Camp Nou as Luis Enrique's front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Suarez proved too strong for the visitors.

After a mixed start to life at Barca, Suarez is now one of Luis Enrique's key fixtures and could have scored prior to his winner, had Neymar opted for a pass rather than a shot.

However, the former Liverpool striker backed 23-year-old Neymar to follow Messi and win the Ballon d'Or.

"After the run that Neymar went on, he had to go for it rather than pass. Strikers are selfish," Suarez told RAC1.

"He's a very determined player and I'm convinced he'll win a Ballon d'Or or two.

Having scored his first Clasico goal on Sunday, Suarez also discussed the ever-improving relationship with Messi and Neymar, in arguably the world's finest front line.

"I was brought to Barca to score goals," he added.

"I use Messi and Neymar's movement and they use mine.

"You don't need much time to discover Messi's quality. The connection with him has been very easy.

"The goal from [Sunday] has an added meaning because of the opposition, because of the situation and because it strengthens our position at the top of La Liga."