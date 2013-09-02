Suarez confirms he is staying at Liverpool

The Uruguay international striker was the subject of two rejected bids from Arsenal ahead of the new season - the latter of which totalled £40 million and a pound - which the London club believed would trigger a release clause.

However, Liverpool stood firm and reported interest from Real Madrid failed to materialise as the Spanish side pursued Tottenham's Gareth Bale, with a reportedly world-record deal being sealed on Sunday.

Suarez, speaking after landing in South America for international duty, insisted he is happy to stay at Anfield, despite earlier claiming he would look for a move due to intrusion into his private life from the British media.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature for Brendan Rodgers' side this season as he serves the remainder of a 10-match ban for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

But with his return pencilled in for Liverpool's League Cup meeting with Manchester United, Suarez is only focused on getting back to business with the Merseysiders.

"I still have nothing," Suarez said. "I closed the subject a while ago. I have already taken the decision to stay at Liverpool I have just landed, and I know nothing.

"If I play I am the subject of people talking, if do not play it is the same.

"They (journalists) have already put me in every team, but I have already finished with this.

"At that moment I said that if something happens then good, but if I was staying at Liverpool I would be delighted. This is over for a while now."