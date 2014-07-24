Suarez could make sensational Clasico debut

Controversial Uruguay striker Suarez joined the Catalan giants in a big-money move from Liverpool earlier this month, but is currently serving a four-month ban from all football-related activity after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup.

It has not yet been confirmed when the former Ajax man will be free to return, as Barca have lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which could result in his suspension being reduced.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Suarez may yet make his Barca bow against arch-rivals Real, with the first Clasico of the season provisionally scheduled to take place on October 26.

The return fixture will be held on the weekend of March 21/22 at Camp Nou.

Luis Enrique will be optimistic of getting off to a winning start in his first La Liga game in charge of Barca when Elche visit Camp Nou on the weekend of August 23/24.

Newly-promoted Cordoba face the daunting prospect of facing Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in their first game back in the top flight, a clash which should see Real's marquee signings James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos make their Liga debuts.

Champions Atletico Madrid will start the defence of their title with a short trip to fellow Madrid outfit Rayo Vallecano.

The first derby clash between Atletico and Real will come in the third week of the season, when Diego Simeone's men will be eager to gain revenge following their UEFA Champions League final defeat in May.

Sevilla face Valencia in one of the stand-out ties in the opening round of fixtures, while Eibar's first-ever game in the Spanish top flight will be at home to Real Sociedad.