Suarez doing 'triple shifts' to prove fitness

That is according to team-mate Cristian Rodriguez, who has revealed Suarez is doing everything in his power to play a part in his country's campaign in Brazil.

Suarez underwent surgery to repair meniscus damage in his left knee on May 22, which made him doubtful for the competition.

However, Rodriguez has revealed that the Liverpool forward's intensive training regime appears to be paying dividends.

"He is very focused," said Rodriguez. "He is working in double and triple shifts and we hope to have him with us soon.

"Luis knows he has our full support, he is making progress every day and what we all want is that he can soon be 100 per cent ready to play.

"He is eager and we wait (to welcome him back) with open arms."

Uruguay's first World Cup fixture comes against Costa Rica on Saturday, and coach Oscar Tabarez is eager to welcome Suarez back as quickly as possible.

"He's responding very well and his spirits could not be better," Tabarez said.

"He's working full out on his physical deadlines.

"As we have no set deadlines, I don't know if we'll have him for the first match, for the second, for the third.

"If it were up to me, Suarez would play tomorrow."