Suarez a 'dream' player, says Arsenal's Wenger

The Emirates Stadium outfit had an offer in excess of £40 million for Suarez rebuffed in the close-season, despite the Uruguay international publicly declaring his desire to leave Anfield.

Suarez remained a part of Brendan Rodgers' squad and has responded with a superb return of 17 goals in 11 Premier League appearances, including a double in Liverpool's 5-0 demolition of Tottenham on Sunday.

Working as a pundit for that game on French television, Wenger reaffirmed his admiration for Suarez and paid tribute to the player's professional attitude.

"I think that every defender in England hates playing against him," the Frenchman said on Telefoot.

"He has a strong, provocative personality. From the information I gathered on him it appears that on a day-to-day level he is really easy to work with.

"Also that he's respectful; he loves training; he's an angel. He turns into a demon when he's on the pitch.

"We all dream about having players like that."