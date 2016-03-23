Suarez eager to leave Anderlecht following Brussels terror attacks

Matias Suarez intends to leave Anderlecht at the end of the season in the wake of Tuesday's terrorist attacks in Brussels.

More than 30 people are thought to have died in three blasts in the Belgian capital, with the city's Zaventem airport and Maelbeek metro station targeted.

And Argentinian Suarez, who joined Anderlecht in July 2008, has decided he wants a move away from Stade Constant Vanden Stock.

"I wasn't at home, I was on my way to training and heard about the attacks on the radio in the car. It was very scary," Suarez told Spanish television show El Chiringuito.

"I tried to call my daughter to make sure she was okay and see if I had to go and look for her. Training was called off. It's frightening, particularly for my family.

"After what happened in Paris everybody has changed. You don't see many people in the street or in shopping centres. People hardly go out because everyone is scared.

"In Brussels we have a neighbourhood where a lot of jihadists and people who are involved in these terrible things live. Unfortunately, we all knew something like this could happen.

"It's not because of the country, which is amazing. I love Belgium and the people here. But I have talked with my wife and my agent and for the safety of my family I have decided to leave in June."