Suarez enjoying Messi, Neymar link-up

Having missed the opening stages of the season due to a ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, the Uruguayan has gradually been integrated into Luis Enrique's starting XI.

Often selected in a front three alongside Messi and Neymar, Suarez has three goals to his name from 11 outings - with two of those coming this month.

With Suarez edging back towards the form that helped Liverpool challenge for the Premier League title last season, the 27-year-old revealed playing alongside quality players such as Messi and Neymar has aided the transition to Spanish football.

Asked whether training and playing with the pair was easy, Suarez told Barca's official website: "Yes, because they do such incredible things.

"You can never imagine what they are going to do. In training and in matches you start to realise just what they are capable of doing.

"I have to say it’s very easy to play alongside them.

"I don’t know whether [opposition defences are] frightened but they do need to be careful against Barcelona because we have such high quality players. We all know how good Leo and Neymar are.

"Without underestimating opponents, we do know that they have to be wary because those two are capable of deciding matches alone.

"They've been playing together for a while and you can see from every game how good that is for the team."

Suarez opened his La Liga account against Cordoba last Saturday, having enjoyed better luck in front goal during Barca's UEFA Champions League campaign.

He also revealed the difference in defending styles between the Premier League and Spain's top flight.

"In the Premier [League] and at Liverpool teams rarely close up shop. You always have space to move in, in which to take on opponents," he added.

"The defenders are strong, quicker - I was used to them. Here they are more skilful, they complement each other and play tighter together.

"They know how much danger Barca can cause and so it can be quite difficult sometimes."