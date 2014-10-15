Suarez fully ready for Barca return in Clasico

The Uruguay forward joined Barca from Liverpool in July, but has been forced to wait for his first taste of action in La Liga due to the four-month ban he received for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) resulted in Suarez being cleared to play in friendly matches for his country.

After representing Uruguay in contests against Saudi Arabia and Oman during the recent international break and scoring a brace against the latter, the 27-year-old now believes he will be able to perform to the best of his ability against Real next weekend, in what will be Barca's first game following the expiration of his ban.

Speaking on Wednesday as he received the Golden Shoe for the 2013-14 season, Suarez said: "I'm feeling fine physically, much better than I expected in fact.

"I can now say for sure that I'm 100 per cent at my best."

Suarez is naturally excited by the prospect of making his Barca bow at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"A footballer always has to be ready to play matches, but making my Barca debut at the Bernabeu will be very special because of the historic rivalry between the teams," he added.

"I'll be ready to do whatever the boss [Luis Enrique] orders me to do, and it's him who'll decide whether I get to play.

"I had to be patient. Training with my team-mates and spending day-to-day life with them was good for me. Now I feel much better."