Suarez hits out at Uruguay critics

Suspended Uruguay striker Luis Suarez lashed out at critics of the fallen Copa America champions following their quarter-final exit.

Uruguay's title defence came to an end in Santiago on Wednesday, beaten 1-0 by host nation Chile.

The showdown was overshadowed by red cards to Uruguay pair Edinson Cavani and Jorge Fucile, while coach Oscar Tabarez was sent to the stands as tempers boiled over in the Chilean capital.

Suarez - ruled out of the South American showpiece following his bite on Giorgio Chiellini at last year's World Cup - took to Twitter to defend his team-mates and remind critics of Uruguay's achievements.

"Hello everyone. First of all thank you to all my team-mates who gave everything in the Copa, giving it their all for the beautiful shirt," Suarez wrote.

"I'm speechless lads. Thank you and Uruguayan pride!!!

"To those who say Uruguay play dirty, hit, argue etc, remember that Uruguay has 15 Copa America [titles]. So to those who complain, look at your own country, with no titles... Let's go Uruguay, let's go!"