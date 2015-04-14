Suarez: I joined Barca to win Champions League
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has revealed the chance of UEFA Champions League glory was one of the reasons he opted to leave Liverpool at the end of last season.
The Uruguayan's 31 goals almost propelled Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2013-14, before he departed for Camp Nou.
Without Suarez, Liverpool's Champions League campaign was ended in the group stage, while Barca are preparing for Wednesday's quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital.
Asked if the desire to win the competition was behind his transfer, Suarez told Champions Matchday: "Of course. Barcelona are always a candidate to win the Champions League.
"That's a plus here, as the clubs I've played for before didn't really have the chance to win big [European] trophies - maybe a domestic league or cup.
"Playing in a team like this, where all the players want to win every match and everything, that is a sign that it's all about silverware - whether it's the Champions League, the Liga or whichever trophy's available. We have a chance of making the final."
