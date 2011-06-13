Suarez: Liverpool can make title push

After being appointed as Liverpool manager in January on a short-term basis following Roy Hodgson’s departure, Kenny Dalglish masterminded a run of form that ultimately saw the Reds leap from 13th to 5th and earned the Scotsman a three-year managerial contract.

And Uruguayan international Suarez, who arrived at Anfield in a £22.7 million deal from Ajax shortly after Dalglish was appointed as caretaker, believes Liverpool can challenge for the title if they can match their springtime surge.

"I think the form we have shown over the second half of the season bodes well,” Suarez told LFC Weekly.

"We've been playing well and I think we've been getting into the type of form that we know we'll have to keep up for a whole season if we want to be title contenders.

"This is something we're optimistic about for next season and if we can hit the ground running and maintain the good form then I think we've got a good chance of doing well."

The 24-year-old also paid credit to his former team Ajax, who he spent three-and-a-half years at, after they won the Eredivisie for the first time since 2004.

After scoring seven goals in 13 appearances in the first of half of the season in Holland, Suarez was awarded a winners medal due to his contribution, but has acknowledged his former employees and their input.

"I did get a medal but I'd be the first person to say that the league title was down to the rest of the team and Frank de Boer, the manager,” he added.

"It's fair to say I took part and played a few games but I would like to have played in more games to really feel I deserved a medal. The credit there goes to the squad and to the first team."

