Suarez open to Man United offer

The 23-year-old forward had impressed at this summer's global showpiece in South Africa after netting three goals to guide the South American side to the quarter-finals.

However, he blotted his copybook in the last-eight clash against Ghana, with his controversial handball on the line earning him a red card, although his side still progressed to the last four of the competiton following a penalty shootout.

Suarez has no problem finding the back of the net having scored an incredible 49 goals in 48 games for the Dutch giants last season.

And with Old Trafford chief Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly monitoring him, he could follow in the footsteps of international strike partner Diego Forlan, who played - but struggled to shine - for the Red Devils eight years ago.

“Manchester United and Barcelona are the elite clubs in Europe,” Suarez said.

“If they call, you listen. I would only leave Ajax for a team in that category.”

United were left relying on the goals of Wayne Rooney last season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, with both Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen netting just 15 league goals between them.

Ferguson has admitted this summer that he considered a move for former Valencia goal-getter David Villa, so could be on the lookout for at least one more reinforcement in attack, having already brought Mexican starlet Javier Hernandez to Old Trafford.

Suarez, having missed Uruguay's World Cup semi-final defeat to the Netherlands, is expected to be back in action on Saturday against Germany in the third-place play-off.

By James McCarthy

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook