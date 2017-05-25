Suarez out for 15 days with thigh injury

Barcelona attacker Luis Suarez faces a 15-day spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury during Thursday's training session.

The Uruguay star has pulled a muscle in his right leg and will consequently be out of action for the next two weeks, meaning he is set to miss the international friendlies against Ireland and Italy.

Suarez was already unavailable for Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Alaves due to suspension.

"During Thursday's training session the first team player Luis Suarez pulled a muscle in his right leg," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The player is expected to be out of action for around 15 days.

"The Uruguayan striker was already set to miss the Copa del Rey final on Saturday due to suspension after being sent off in the second leg of the semi-final against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou."

Suarez ends the 2016-17 campaign on 37 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.