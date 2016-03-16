Suarez returns to Uruguay squad, Godin pulls out

Luis Suarez has returned to the Uruguay squad for the forthcoming World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Brazil and Peru having served a nine-game suspension.

Suarez was handed a four-month ban from all football and prohibited from representing his country for nine competitive matches as punishment for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during World Cup 2014.

The striker was subsequently sidelined for the first few months of his debut season at Barcelona, while he was unable to feature at the 2015 Copa America, where Uruguay were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by eventual winners Chile.

Suarez has been in sensational form for Barca this season, scoring 42 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Having been recalled by coach Oscar Tabarez, the 29-year-old is in line to make his first appearance for Uruguay since the friendly against Costa Rica in November 2014 when they face Brazil in Recife on March 26.

| El Cuerpo Técnico de convocó 25 futbolistas para enfrentar a Brasil (25/3) y Perú (29/3). March 16, 2016

However, Diego Godin has withdrawn from the squad after Atletico Madrid confirmed he sustained a grade two muscle injury during their Champions League meeting with PSV on Tuesday.

Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela could be set for a first senior international appearance – as could Diego Laxalt and Matias Vecino – having been selected by Tabarez.

Uruguay are second in the table, three points adrift of leaders Ecuador.

Uruguay squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Campana.

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Emiliano Velazquez, Gaston Silva, Maximiliano Pereira, Jorge Fucile, Mathias Corujo, Alvaro Pereira.

Midfielders: Matias Vecino, Diego Laxalt, Alvaro Gonzalez, Carlos Sanchez, Egidio Arevalo Rios, Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Rodriguez.

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani, Diego Rolan, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Abel Hernandez.