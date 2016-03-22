Suarez reveals Neymar burger bet

Luis Suarez has revealed he has a bet with Neymar ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Uruguay and Brazil and is keen to get one over on his Barcelona team-mate.

Uruguay sit two points clear of Brazil ahead of Friday's encounter in Recife and Suarez is eagerly anticipating the match against his Barca colleague.

"I have a bet with Neymar. The winner gets a burger. He is a great team-mate and we always make jokes at Barcelona," Suarez said at a news conference.

"But whoever will win this game will be enjoying himself and he who loses will be hearing it from the other. Above all, we are team-mates and friends.

"We will both be trying to give our all for our own team and our country.

"Neymar knows me very well, but I also know him very well. Everything is different on the pitch, though. All rivals know how each opponent plays, but things always pan out differently on the pitch and you have to deal with it."

Friday's encounter is Suarez's first match for Uruguay since his nine-game international ban, but the Barcelona star does not feel any extra pressure ahead of his comeback.

"What has happened in the past has helped me how to deal with the pressure," he added.

"Uruguay are a very united team that is not reliant on anyone."