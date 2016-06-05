Suarez ruled out of Uruguay's Copa America opener

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has confirmed Luis Suarez will not take part in his team's Copa America Centenario opener against Mexico on Sunday.

Suarez limped off in the second half of Barcelona's Copa del Rey final triumph against Sevilla a fortnight ago.

The 29-year-old suffered a right hamstring injury and was reduced to tears, leading to fears he would miss Uruguay's entire Copa America campaign.

Suarez arrived in the United States this week and has been training away from the main group as he looks to regain his fitness.

However, Tabarez confirmed on Saturday that Suarez would miss their Group C opener against Mexico, and he could not put a timeframe on his return.

"Luis Suarez is ruled out [against Mexico]," the 69-year-old confirmed in his pre-game news conference.

"He is a footballer that always surprises us with his recovery, but he is not ready yet.

"It's only been 14 days since his injury.

"We will consider him when he demonstrates that he is at 100 per cent."